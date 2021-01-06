Daryl Cowles, former delegate, leaving Morgan County EDA for job with West Virginia Governor’s office

by KATE SHUNNEY

Morgan County’s Economic Development Authority director Daryl Cowles has resigned, saying he accepted a new job with the governor’s office.

County Commissioners, in their first meeting of 2021, said the EDA board of directors would be starting their search process for a replacement this week. Commissioner Sean Forney sits on the EDA board and said that group received Cowles’ resignation roughly two weeks ago.

Daryl Cowles

In an email dated December 18, 2020, Cowles told his EDA board members that he had “verbally accepted a position with Governor Jim Justice.”

“I expect the details to be finalized over the coming days but wanted to let you know as soon as possible of my decision,” Cowles said in the email.

He said he would continue to work with the county to transition projects to a new director.

On Monday, Cowles said in an email, “I have accepted a job working for Governor Jim Justice and his team. The details will likely be announced soon but I will generally be working to assist his legislative team at the state Capitol and as a Governor’s Representative in the eastern part of the state.” ..

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2021/01/06/cowles-leaves-eda-for-job-with-governor/