CSX train derails in western Morgan County with no injuries or release of hazardous materials

By Kate Shunney, The Morgan Messenger

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — A CSX train on Monday afternoon, February 12, derailed in the area of Magnolia in western Morgan County, bringing fire, EMS and hazardous materials responders to the remote area to assess the situation.

Rail officials on Tuesday morning said they worked through the night to recover and remove the ten rail cars involved in the incident. Train traffic on those rail lines is expected to fully resume by Wednesday afternoon, said CSX officials.

Morgan County 911 Director Marshall Younker said in a Monday evening press release that the initial 911 call for the train incident came in from CSX around 4:30 p.m. The train corporation reported they had a train derailment in the 4800 block of Low Line Road, near Magnolia Road.

Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department, Great Cacapon Volunteer Fire Department, Berkeley Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Sheriff Department, Hancock Fire Department, Washington County and Allegany County Md. Hazardous Materials teams were dispatched to the area.

Paw Paw Chief 32 was first to arrive and established command, said Younker.

“A perimeter was set up for safety reasons, but no evacuation was needed due to the remote location. After Hazardous Materials teams had completed a check of the area and conversed with CSX representative it was determined there was no need for local responders and CSX crews would handle the incident,” 911 officials reported. The last local unit cleared the scene at 7:52 p.m., Younker said.

