County officials from across West Virginia meet in Parkersburg

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A number of county officials from around the state were in Parkersburg Sunday and Monday getting important updates on issues impacting counties around the state.

The Spring Board Meeting for the County Commission Association of West Virginia was held both days at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg.

Around 30 people attended the meeting Monday with sessions covering legal issues commission may face, Commissioners’ Roles/Responsibilities, media outreach, Opioid Settlement Funds Update, reviewing Robert’s Rules of Order, an WVCorp Update, a discussion on ARPA Funding and brainstorming for the upcoming CCAWV meeting June 9-12 at the Stonewall Resort.“

We have commissioners, employees and administrators here from all over the state,” said CCAWV President Tammy Tincher, a Greenbrier County Commissioner. “We had our board meeting (Sunday).

“We have training and several board sessions (Monday) for our elected officials to have legal questions answered and doing a session on parliamentary procedure with the Speaker of the House (of Delegates) Roger Hanshaw.“

