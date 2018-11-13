County leaders across West Virginia meet to certify election results today

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The official canvass of the Nov. 6 general election takes place today at courthouses across West Virginia.

In Ohio County, the canvass is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the Commission office at the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St., Wheeling. County commissioners will convene their regular meeting at 10 a.m. following the canvass.

There are no results on the ballot in Ohio County that were close enough to be affected by today’s canvass.