Could West Virginia’s 11th Senate GOP primary be a bellwether for November elections?
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — I’ve been told this is going to be a barometer for the fall elections,” Delegate Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, said of the 11th Senatorial District Republican primary, where he faces one-term incumbent Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Upshur.
Karnes, however, downplayed any significance of the 11th District primary may have on the general election.
“The fact is, I’m one of the more conservative members of the Senate, and Bill’s the most liberal Republican in Charleston,” Karnes said.
Clearly, the campaign presents a study in contrasts.
