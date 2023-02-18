Corrected Media Advisory: First full state house proclamation & recognition of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier set for Feb. 20 at WV State Capitol

WV Press Release Sharing

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been corrected to show the property day of the week for Feb. 20 Monday, Feb. 20.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has issued the following media advisory and press release.

What: West Virginia will become the first state to publicly recognize and support the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Where: West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.

When: Monday, Feb 20 in the House of Delegates at 10 a.m. and the State Senate at 11 a.m.

Press Release:

West Virginia to recognize the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Monday, Feb 20, West Virginia will become the first state to publicly recognize and support the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS) through Citation and Resolution.

The public is encouraged to visit the West Virginia State Capitol to stand in the galleries in both the House, at 10 a.m., and Senate, at 11 a.m., for these historic readings.

Lonny LeGrand, Society President, and other Federal and State officials will give remarks at a short reception following the scheduled events at 2:30 p.m. for invited guests and dignitaries in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference room. Representing the active duty Tomb Guards will be SFC Brian J. Gougler, 40th Sergeant of the Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, VA. Official website; http://TombGuard.org

In addition, on display will be “A Call to Honor” Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia, with Maj. Bill King (Ret.) Project Manager. The public is further encouraged to visit this incredible replica and presentation at the Capitol. To learn more visit; https://tomb.romeexchangeclub.com/

“It is my distinct honor to have spearheaded this important event on behalf of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and have my home state, West Virginia, be the first to do so,” Michael Perri, Event Coordinator, SHGTUS Associate Member said. “Many know of or visited the Tomb in Arlington, however, understanding the Mission and history should be further trumpeted. We hope other State Houses across the country will follow our example.”

A donation link has been set up to cover expenses for travel, hotel accommodations and event programs for those involved. Excess funds go directly to SHGTUS in Arlington, Va. https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=66MD3V9JHVSZJ

For more information, contact Michael Perri, Event Coordinator, SHGTUS Associate Member at 304-844-2526 or email: [email protected]