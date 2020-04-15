Coronavirus Updates: Unclaimed property may offer financial relief to struggling W.Va. residents

Residents can look in their “Discover” newspaper insert

Release from the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer John Perdue urges state residents, especially those financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, to take special note of his office’s online unclaimed property search and the recent publication of “Discover,” a newspaper insert which includes 15,000-plus names of people due unclaimed funds in West Virginia.

People may go to www.wvtreasury.com to see if their name shows up on the unclaimed property database or check the “Discover” newspaper insert, which was published in newspapers around the state the last two weeks of March and the first in April. Examples of unclaimed property include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed paychecks and unclaimed life insurance benefits.

John Perdue

“We know these are tough times for many individuals in our state,” said Treasurer Perdue. “Our office is following recommended procedures to keep our staff and the public safe. Even though we have modified how we do business, we are still serving the public, especially during this time of need.”

At this time, all locations of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office are closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain operational including banking services, investment programs and unclaimed property.

Treasurer Perdue has returned $220 million in unclaimed property during his time in office. The office has returned a little more than $15 million in fiscal 2020, which doesn’t end until June 30.

People inquiring about unclaimed property or wanting to file a claim should use the “Search and Claim” options available at www.wvtreasury.com. People may also email the office at Eclaims_Support@wvsto.com or call and speak with a local representative at 1-800-642-8687.