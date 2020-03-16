Coronavirus Update: WVU establishes ‘media resources’ hub for journalists reporting on COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has released the following Media advisory:

Information around the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is rapidly evolving.

WVU Today has created a page with general information, specific details related to populations such as students, faculty and staff, researchers, healthcare providers or the general public.

Link: https://coronavirus.wvu.edu/media-resources

Additional resources, including a quick reference fact sheet, videos, social media graphics, field experts, media contact information and more is also available.