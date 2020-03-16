Coronavirus Update: WVU establishes ‘media resources’ hub for journalists reporting on COVID-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has released the following Media advisory:
Information around the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is rapidly evolving.
WVU Today has created a page with general information, specific details related to populations such as students, faculty and staff, researchers, healthcare providers or the general public.
Link: https://coronavirus.wvu.edu/media-resources
Additional resources, including a quick reference fact sheet, videos, social media graphics, field experts, media contact information and more is also available.