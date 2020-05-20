Coronavirus Update: WVHCA issues statement regarding results of statewide testing of nursing home residents, staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement of the statewide testing results of all nursing home residents and employees:

“We are very encouraged by the nursing home test results that were announced today. Though the results only provide a snapshot of the COVID-19 impact on our nursing homes, the results certainly demonstrate that the aggressive proactive measures implemented by nursing homes have proven effective. As reflected in the results, only 0.18% of nursing home residents and employees tested (42 individuals of nearly 24,000 tested) were found to be new positive cases for the virus. Most of the individuals that tested positive were asymptomatic.

We fully recognize that these results do not indicate a victory and that we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our residents and staff. Nevertheless, our frontline healthcare workers are to be celebrated for their successes in the war they continue to wage against this formidable virus.”

