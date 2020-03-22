Coronavirus Update: WVDOH’s Scott Miller Hill Bypass Project bid letting to be Tuesday, with COVID-19 precautions

Release from the West Virginia Division of Highways:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the bid letting for the Scott Miller Hill Bypass and Sabraton Aldi Signal projects will be held on Tuesday, March 24, as originally scheduled. The project bid letting will be held remotely, in keeping with the WVDOH’s efforts to limit meetings and gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The contractors use software to submit their bids,” said Scott Abbott, Integrated Construction Technologies Supervisor for the Contract Administration Division. “They fill out the prices for all the items that are on the contracts, and they have until 10:00 a.m. on the day of the bid openings to submit it. At 10:01, our people download them. We have someone who reads the bids. We have tested the system this week and adapted so that we can still hold the bid letting for this important Roads to Prosperity project, without unnecessary social contact. Many of our people have been working from home this week, but with technology, it’s like they’re just in the next room. The work will still get done.”

The Scott Miller Hill Bypass project consists of relocating and straightening a 4.35-mile section of County 33 outside Spencer, in Roane County, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The Sabraton Aldi Signal Project at WV 7 and County 857 in Monongalia County is expected to begin in April 2020. Future bid lettings may be held remotely as well until the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.