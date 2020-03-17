Coronavirus Update: Wheeling, W.Va., officials asking residents to support small, local businesses during Restaurant Week

ERIC AYRES, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING – Everyone has to eat — even during a national emergency.

While people of the Ohio Valley are taking extra precautions to avoid large crowds and keep social circles small in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, community leaders are urging consumers to engage in an important opportunity to keep their dollars flowing while they remain close to home by supporting what’s at the heart of their hometown economy — small local businesses.

Although Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered restaurants Sunday night to close down dine-in availability, West Virginia has not yet taken those steps as of Monday. Even in Ohio, the governor urged the public to continue supporting these businesses by patronizing them through available options like carryout. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people avoid crowds of 50 or more people. In that regard, there are many enticing opportunities being made available this week to support an array of unique, small-scale local eateries throughout the city of Wheeling while still complying with recommended social distancing restrictions.

The second annual Wheeling Restaurant Week kicks off today as a way to feature local cuisine and support local, small businesses.

Organized by the Regional Economic Development Partnership (RED), with the support of the Wheeling-Ohio County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Wheeling Restaurant Week takes place today through Saturday. A total of 27 restaurants are participating in the event, offering something for everyone’s taste buds and everyone’s budget. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2020/03/support-small-local-businesses-during-wheeling-restaurant-week/