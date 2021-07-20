Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 82 new cases, 0 deaths since last update; 48.5% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 82

Deaths since last update – 0

Total Positive Cases – 165,259

Current Active Cases – 1,098

Total Lab Results reported – 3,076,810

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.95

Daily Percent Positive – 3.20

Total Deaths – 2,919

People fully vaccinated: 869,189

After 2,786 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 82 cases from the 165,177 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.