Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 74,737 positive cases, 1,171 deaths, 15,914 vaccines administered as of 10 a.m. today

December 22, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 74,737

Current Active Cases – 22,864

Number of Vaccines administered: Monday, 779; total, 15,135

Total Lab Results reported – 1,404,107

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.43

Daily Percent Positive – 10,25

Total Deaths – 1,171

After 7,636 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,400 cases from the 73,337 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings can be located on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

