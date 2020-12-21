Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 73,337 positive cases, 1,129 deaths, 15,135 vaccines administered as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included
WV Press Report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
West Virginia Cases
Total Positive Cases – 73,337
Current Active Cases – 22,877
Number of Vaccines administered: 15,135
Total Lab Results reported – 1,396,471
Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.38
Daily Percent Positive – 7.19
Total Deaths – 1,129
After 31,297 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 3,586 cases from the 69,751 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Monday, December 21, 2020.
One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings are listed on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. To find your county, please select ‘view as list’ and use the sort option on the map.