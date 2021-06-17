Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 71 new cases, 2 deaths since last update; 44.0% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 71

Deaths since last update – 2

Total Positive Cases – 163,382

Current Active Cases – 2,521

Total Lab Results reported – 2,960,825

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.08

Daily Percent Positive – 1.39

Total Deaths – 2,863

People fully vaccinated: 789,357

After 5,108 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 71 cases from the 163,311 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.