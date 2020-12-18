Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 69,751 positive cases, 1,091 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 69,751

Current Active Cases – 22,028

Total Lab Results reported – 1,365,174

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.27

Daily Percent Positive – 7.28

Total Deaths – 1,091

After 11,827 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,266 cases from the 68,485 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Friday, December 18, 2020:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke High School Wellness Center Entrance (near pool), 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Grant County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM- 11:00 AM, WVU Rec Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV. (Pre-registration at WV.getmycovidresult.com)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hancock, Ohio, and Putnam counties.