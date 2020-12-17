The Latest

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 68,485 positive cases, 1,071 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 17, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 68,485

Current Active Cases – 21,832

Total Lab Results reported – 1,353,347

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.23

Daily Percent Positive – 8.13

Total Deaths – 1,071

After 14,246 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,636 cases from the 66,849 cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Berkeley County

  • 1:00 PM-5:00PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg
  • 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

Hampshire County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

Jackson County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

