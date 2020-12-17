Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 68,485 positive cases, 1,071 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 68,485

Current Active Cases – 21,832

Total Lab Results reported – 1,353,347

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.23

Daily Percent Positive – 8.13

Total Deaths – 1,071

After 14,246 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,636 cases from the 66,849 cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM-5:00PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.