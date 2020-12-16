Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 66,849 positive cases, 1,039 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 66,849

Current Active Cases – 21,260

Total Lab Results reported – 1,339,101

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.18

Daily Percent Positive – 10.27

Total Deaths – 1,039

After 8,700 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,141 cases from the 65,708 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.