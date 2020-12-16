Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 66,849 positive cases, 1,039 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included
WV Press Report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
West Virginia Cases
Total Positive Cases – 66,849
Current Active Cases – 21,260
Total Lab Results reported – 1,339,101
Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.18
Daily Percent Positive – 10.27
Total Deaths – 1,039
After 8,700 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,141 cases from the 65,708 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020:
Berkeley County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Hardy County
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Harrison County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
- 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Taylor County
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wirt County
- 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)
Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.
There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.