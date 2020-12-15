Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 65,708 positive cases, 1,012 deaths as of 10 a.m. today ﻿

Thresholds surpassed: more than 65,000 cases, 1,000 dead, 21,000 active cases, 1,300 new cases in 24 hours, 4.00 cumulative percent positivity; 9.0 daily percent positivity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 65,708

Current Active Cases – 21,091

Total Lab Results reported – 1,330,401

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.14

Daily Percent Positive – 9.61

Total Deaths – 1,012

After 9,071 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,314 cases from the 64,394cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Clay County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Howard Knotts Building at Maysel Park, 2286 Upper Two Run Road, Maysel, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Frankfort Middle School, 356 Golden Drive, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville City Hall, Pavilion Parking Lot, 400 North Broad Street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV