Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 64,394 positive cases, 978 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 14, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 64,394

Current Active Cases – 21,076

Total Lab Results reported – 1,321,330

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.10

Daily Percent Positive – 8.33

Total Deaths – 978

After 37,923 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 3,757 cases from the 60,637 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Monday, December 14, 2020:

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

  • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Keyser Health School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Additional testing will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Boone, Clay, Hardy, Jackson, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

