Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 60,637 positive cases, 938 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 60,637

Current Active Cases – 19,971

Total Lab Results reported – 1,283,407

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.98

Daily Percent Positive – 4.07

Total Deaths – 938

After 18,078 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 942 cases from the 59,695 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Cabell County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Huntington Mall Parking Lot (south end near the old Sears), 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail, South, Ronceverte, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV (testing conducted by Fruth Pharmacy)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 12 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Logan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.