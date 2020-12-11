The Latest

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 60,637 positive cases, 938 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 11, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 60,637

Current Active Cases – 19,971

Total Lab Results reported – 1,283,407

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.98

Daily Percent Positive – 4.07

Total Deaths – 938

After 18,078 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 942 cases from the 59,695 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Fayette County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

  • 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail, South, Ronceverte, WV

Hampshire County

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV (testing conducted by Fruth Pharmacy)

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 12 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Logan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

