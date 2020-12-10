The Latest

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 59,695 positive cases, 921 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 10, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 59,695

Current Active Cases – 20,169

Total Lab Results reported – 1,265,329

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.98

Daily Percent Positive – 6.24

Total Deaths – 921

After 14,961 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,233 cases from the 58,462 cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Jackson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

Kanawha County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

  • 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

Pocahontas County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

  • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 11 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

