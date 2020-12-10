Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 59,695 positive cases, 921 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 59,695

Current Active Cases – 20,169

Total Lab Results reported – 1,265,329

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.98

Daily Percent Positive – 6.24

Total Deaths – 921

After 14,961 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,233 cases from the 58,462 cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Kanawha County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department, (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Pocahontas County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 11 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.