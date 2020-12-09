Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 58,462 positive cases, 901 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 58,462

Current Active Cases – 20,059

Total Lab Results reported – 1,250,368

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.95

Daily Percent Positive – 6.59

Total Deaths – 901

After 23,671 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,402 cases from the 57,060 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 9, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Follansbee Community Center, 1425 Main Street, Follansbee, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex (School at Mt. Storm), 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, New Haven Community Center, Layne Street, New Haven, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 10 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.