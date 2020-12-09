The Latest

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 58,462 positive cases, 901 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 9, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 58,462

Current Active Cases – 20,059

Total Lab Results reported – 1,250,368

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.95

Daily Percent Positive – 6.59

Total Deaths – 901

After 23,671 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,402 cases from the 57,060 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 9, 2020

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV
  • 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Brooke County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex (School at Mt. Storm), 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

  • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 10 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

