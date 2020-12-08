Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 57,060 positive cases, 870 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included – 54 of 55 counties are red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 57,060

Current Active Cases – 19,677

Total Lab Results reported – 1,226,697

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.91

Daily Percent Positive – 6.14

Total Deaths – 870

After 10,153 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 932 cases from the 56,128 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant High School, 280 Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mercer County

9:00 AM –12:00 PM – Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 9 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.