Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 57,060 positive cases, 870 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

December 8, 2020
Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included – 54 of 55 counties are red

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 57,060

Current Active Cases – 19,677

Total Lab Results reported – 1,226,697

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.91

Daily Percent Positive – 6.14

Total Deaths – 870

After 10,153 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 932 cases from the 56,128 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 9 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

