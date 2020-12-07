Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 56,128 positive cases, 841 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included
WV Press Report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. today.
To watch the live stream of this briefing use the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/wopoAXs-DsA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
West Virginia Cases
Total Positive Cases – 56,128
Current Active Cases – 19,691
Total Lab Results reported – 1,226,697
Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.88
Daily Percent Positive – 7.24
Total Deaths – 841
After 46,206 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 3,956 cases from the 52,172 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:
December 7, 2020
Barbour County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Cabell County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Grant County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV
Hancock County
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Harrison County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1412 Firefighter Lane, Chattaroy, WV
Nicholas County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Taylor County
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wirt County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)
Wood County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
Additional testing will be held on Tuesday, December 8 in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.
There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.