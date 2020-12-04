Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 52,172 positive cases, 799 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 52,172

Current Active Cases – 17,716

Total Lab Results reported – 1,180,491

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.76

Daily Percent Positive – 5.37

Total Deaths – 799

After 16,817 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,147 cases from the 51,025 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec.. 3.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

) 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mason County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mercer County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, 25621, 2 nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8 School, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wood County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson Park Recreation Center, 510 33rd Street, Vienna, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council, Route 10, Mullens, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Saturday, December 5 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, and Wyoming counties.