Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 43,050 positive cases, 695 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 43.050

Current Active Cases – 14,283

Total Lab Results reported – 1,063,597

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.53

Daily Percent Positive – 4.81

Total Deaths – 695

After 15,520 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 967 cases from the 42,083 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lincoln Plaza, Food Fair, West Hamlin, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )