Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 42,083 positive cases, 682 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 42,083

Current Active Cases – 13,940

Total Lab Results reported – 1,048,077

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.51

Daily Percent Positive – 4.80

Total Deaths – 682

After 14,567 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 969 cases from the 41,114 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke Middle School, 5 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV (School at Mt. Storm)

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, White’s Plaza, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks, Apple Grove, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mount Hope Freewill Baptist College, Old County Road, Dingess, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness, 173 East 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (Under tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (Under tent) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV (by appointment; call 304-235-3535)

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Council on Aging at Maben, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullins, WV