Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 241 new cases, 0 deaths in last 24 hours; 40.7% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases in the last 24 hours – 241

Deaths in the last 24 hours – 0

Total Positive Cases – 161,287

Current Active Cases – 4,990

Total Lab Results reported – 2,909,073

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.10

Daily Percent Positive – 4.25

Total Deaths – 2,792

People fully vaccinated: 729,321

After 5,797 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 241 cases from the 161,046 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.