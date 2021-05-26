Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 190 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours; 40.4% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases in the last 24 hours – 190

Deaths in the last 24 hours – 6

Total Positive Cases -160,777

Current Active Cases – 5,173

Total Lab Results reported – 2,896,091

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.10

Daily Percent Positive – 3.24

Total Deaths – 2,788

People fully vaccinated: 724,152

After 6,759 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 190 cases from the 160,587 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.