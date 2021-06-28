Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 163 new cases, 2 deaths since last update; 45.9% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 163

Deaths since last update – 2

Total Positive Cases – 163,967

Current Active Cases – 1,467

Total Lab Results reported – 3,001,257

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.03

Daily Percent Positive – 1.79

Total Deaths – 2,878

People fully vaccinated: 821,956

After 10,282 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 163 cases from the 160,804 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.