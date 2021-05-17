Coronavirus Update: West Virginia totals at 158,643 positive cases, 2,762 deaths, 702,043 people fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 158,643

Current Active Cases – 6,296

Total Lab Results reported – 2,842,127

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.12

Daily Percent Positive – 5.44

Total Deaths – 2,762

People fully vaccinated: 702,043

After a total of 2,842,127 tests, the number of new positive cases is up 720 cases from the 157,923 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.