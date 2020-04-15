Coronavirus Update: West Virginia shows positive trends in fight against virus

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON — On Tuesday, for the first time in over a month, Gov. Jim Justice issued no new executive orders or further restrictions measures related to COVID-19.

The governor, joined by state officials and healthcare experts for his daily press briefing, said current data and modeling show the state continuing to trend well in terms of slowing the spread of the virus.

“I’ve got not as much stuff (to announce) as normal, which is really good, in my opinion,” he said. “I can’t be more proud of you as West Virginians on all the stuff you’ve done, and it’s showing itself and showing itself in a good way.”

Justice showed a map of the nation and pointed to the low number of virus-related deaths in West Virginia, compared to neighboring states.

“West Virginia is sitting right in the middle with nine (deaths). It’s nine too many, but one a heck of a lot better than anything that’s going on around us,” he said. “There’s no other states anywhere close to us that has any kind of results like that until you go way out West where the populations are few and far between.”

NOTE: W.Va. did have its 10th death later Tuesday.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/gov-jim-justice-state-shows-positive-trends-in-fight-against-covid-19/article_8ef31ca5-c62f-5e9a-968d-a36974856a43.html#utm_source=wvnews.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fstatejournal%2F%3F-dc%3D1586944814&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline