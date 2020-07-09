Coronavirus Update: West Virginia sets free COVID-19 testing locations for July 10-17

Counties include Barbour, Harrison, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston, Upshur and Wayne

Information from the WV DHHR:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities in West Virginia, the Governor’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard and community partners are providing free testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

NOTE: Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

UPCOMING TESTING SITES DATES AND LOCATIONS — UPDATED WEEKLY

Marshall County

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: McMechen City Hall 325 Logan Street McMechen, WV 26040

July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Marshall County Health Department 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV 26041



Mercer County

July 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mercer County Health Department 978 Blue Prince Road Bluefield WV 24701



Monongalia County

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown), 400 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV

July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, WV 26508



Preston County

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kingwood Elementary School 207 S. Price St. Kingwood, WV 26537

July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kingwood Elementary School 207 S. Price St. Kingwood, WV 26537



Upshur County

July 10, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive Buckhannon, WV 26201

July 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 78 Queens Alley Rock Cave, WV 26234

July 11, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive Buckhannon, WV 26201

July 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 78 Queens Alley Rock Cave, WV 26234



Wayne County

July 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Dunlow Community Center1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road Dunlow, WV 2511



July 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Wayne Elementary School 80 McGinnis Dr. Wayne, WV 25570

Harrison County

July 14, 12 p.m. until 7 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Barbour County

July 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Philip Barbour High School 99 Horseshoe Drive Philippi, WV 26416

Mercer County

July 17, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

