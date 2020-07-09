Latest News:
By July 9, 2020 Read More →

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia sets free COVID-19 testing locations for July 10-17

Counties include Barbour, Harrison, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Preston, Upshur and Wayne

Information from the WV DHHR:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities in West Virginia, the Governor’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard and community partners are providing free testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. 

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

NOTE: Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

UPCOMING TESTING SITES DATES AND LOCATIONS — UPDATED WEEKLY

Marshall County 

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.:  McMechen City Hall 325 Logan Street McMechen, WV 26040

July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.:  Marshall County Health Department 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV 26041 


Mercer County

July 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mercer County Health Department 978 Blue Prince Road Bluefield WV 24701


Monongalia County 

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown), 400 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV                                                                               

 July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, WV 26508


Preston County 

July 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kingwood Elementary School  207 S. Price St. Kingwood, WV 26537

July 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kingwood Elementary School  207 S. Price St. Kingwood, WV 26537

 
Upshur County

July 10, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive Buckhannon, WV 26201 

July 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 78 Queens Alley Rock Cave, WV 26234 

July 11, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive Buckhannon, WV 26201 

July 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 78 Queens Alley Rock Cave, WV 26234 


Wayne County 

July 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Dunlow Community Center1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road Dunlow, WV 2511


July 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Wayne Elementary School 80 McGinnis Dr. Wayne, WV 25570  

Harrison County 

July 14, 12 p.m. until 7 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV 

Barbour County

July 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Philip Barbour High School 99 Horseshoe Drive Philippi, WV 26416 

Mercer County

July 17, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV 

Related Stories

Posted in: Government, Latest News

Comments are closed.