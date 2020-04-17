Coronavirus Update: West Virginia Health Care Association regarding COVID-19 Testing in Long-Term Care Facilities

Release from West Virginia Health Care Association:



​CHARLESTON, W.Va. ​The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement:



“We are grateful to Governor Justice for his comments on COVID-19 testing procedures in long-term care facilities. As the statewide association representing long-term care facilities, we have consistently supported the testing of all residents and staff in any facility where COVID-19 is detected. The governor’s comments echo previous commitments from other state leaders, and we wish to thank Secretary Crouch, Dr. Slemp, and Dr. Marsh for working to establish a statewide policy and consensus among the counties to do prompt facility-wide testing. Based on results in other states, we firmly believe that facility-wide testing will aid our providers in implementing necessary isolation procedures, help to curb the spread of the virus, and provide transparency to residents, staff, and their loved ones.”



