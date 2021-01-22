Coronavirus Update: West Virginia has 113,615 positive cases, 1,856 deaths, 35,991 people fully vaccinated

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included.

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 113,615

Current Active Cases – 25,342

Total Lab Results reported – 1,820409

Cumulative positive test percentage – 5.52

Daily Percent Positive – 4.93

Total Deaths – 1,856

People fully vaccinated: 35,991

After 19,028 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 998 cases from the 113,615 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.