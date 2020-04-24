Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 988 cases, 32 deaths as of 10 a.m. today; cases up 21 since Thursday

WV Press Update:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 988

Total Lab Results reported – 29,811

Total Deaths – 32

The number of new cases is up 21 from the 967 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday. The number of deaths is up 3.

See the graphics below for more information.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Read more at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx