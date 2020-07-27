Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 5,999 positive cases, 106 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 5,999

Total Lab Results reported – 263,669

Cumulative positive test percentage – 2..28

Total Deaths – 106

After 16,171 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 519 cases from the 5,653 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24.

West Virginia time line on COVID-19 Cases:

March 17 – First COVID-19 Case

April 24 – 1,000th COVID-19 Case

June 1 – 2,000th COVID-19 Case

July 1 – 3,000th COVID-19 Case

July 10 – 4,000th COVID-19 Case

July 19 – 5,000th COVID-19 Case

July 27 – 6,000th COVID-19 Case (*number was at 5,999 at 10 a.m,)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.