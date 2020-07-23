Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 5,480 positive cases, 102 deaths as of 10 a.m. today
New single day record: WV DHHR reports 274 new cases between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23.
West Virginia Cases
Total Positive Cases – 5,480
Total Lab Results reported – 247,498
Cumulative positive test percentage – 2.21
Total Deaths – 102
After 5,236 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 274 cases from the 5,206 cases reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22. The WV DHHR graphics for both days are below.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.