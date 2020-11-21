Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 39,598 positive cases, 658 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 39,598

Current Active Cases – 12,775

Total Lab Results reported – 1,008,036

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.45

Daily Percent Positive – 4.80

Total Deaths – 658

After 35,142 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,118 cases from the 38,480 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, LEASA Admin Building, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Courthouse Annex Parking Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Courthouse Hill, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV

Tyler County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.