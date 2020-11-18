Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 36,277 positive cases, 612 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

Free testing sites listed; Harvard Global Health COVID Map included

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 36,277

Current Active Cases – 11,172

Total Lab Results reported – 955,928

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.35

Daily Percent Positive – 5.66

Total Deaths – 612

After 12,750 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 864 cases from the 35,324 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Clay County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV (Use Reynolds Street entrance)

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, 777 Paradise Island, Verner, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

1:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Wahama High School, White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 305 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane Bridge Park, 833 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, Webster Pike (US Route 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/ )

Wyoming County