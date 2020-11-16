Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 34,460 positive cases, 585 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 34,460

Current Active Cases – 10,377

Total Lab Results reported – 934,835

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.27

Daily Percent Positive – 5.31

Total Deaths – 585

After 22,967 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 1,668 cases from the 32,792 cases reported at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6 th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Street, Point Pleasant, WV 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1644 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/ )

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullen Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV