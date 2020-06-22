Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 2,552 positive cases, 89 deaths as of 10 a.m. today; Cumulative positive test percentage, 1.69

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 2,552

Total Lab Results reported – 151,113

Cumulative positive test percentage – 1.69

Total Deaths – 89

After 5,181 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 117 from the 2,435 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19

On a seven-day review, West Virginia’s new case total increased by 254 cases during the week between Monday, June 15, and Monday, June 22. That increase shows 75-percent growth in new cases over the previous week’s 7-day total of new cases.

West Virginia’s case total increased by 145 cases during the week between Monday, June 8, and Monday, June 15.

See the graphics below, and on previous WVPress.org daily postings for more information and comparisons.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Read more at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx