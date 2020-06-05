Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 2,113 positive cases, 82 deaths as of 10 a.m. today; Cumulative positive test percentage, 1.96

WV Press Update:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 2,113

Total Lab Results reported – 108,002

Cumulative positive test percentage, 1.96

Total Deaths – 82

After 1,953 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 21 from the 2,092 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4.

See the graphics below, and on previous WVPress.org daily postings for more information and comparisons.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Read more at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx