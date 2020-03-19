Coronavirus Update: W.Va. teachers shift to online, alternative learning

By HANNA PENNINGTON The Herald-Dispatch

CULLODEN, W.Va. — On Friday morning, teachers and students showed up to schools across West Virginia as they would on any given day, but by the afternoon, kids were being sent home for an unknown amount of time in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaving teachers scrambling to assemble alternative lesson plans.

“Over the weekend, I contacted the parents through a class application and asked them if they would prefer to create a private Facebook group, post to Schoology, or just post to all three to be sure they’re getting all of the information,” said Nikki Kidder, a fifth-grade teacher at Culloden Elementary School.

Many Cabell and Wayne county students use an online learning platform, Schoology, for assignments both inside and outside of the classroom.

Although Schoology use is not as widespread for elementary students as it is among middle and high school students, Kidder made certain each child was able to access the application from any device, including cellphones, computers and iPads.

“Not everyone has access to a computer, but almost everyone has a phone or access to a phone and Wi-Fi at some point,” Kidder said. “It’s a hard transition, and I think we’re just taking it one day at a time. I’ve been very open with my parents; we’ve worked so hard and we’re almost to the end of the year, so I’d hate for us to just stop now, but we’re practicing flexibility.” …

