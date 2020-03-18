Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Tax Office suspends ‘walk-in’ service.

Release from West Virginia Tax Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Tax Department — effective immediately — will not receive walk-in customers for assistance at its regional offices in Beckley, Charleston, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, and Wheeling, West Virginia, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘We are also temporarily suspending in person contact with revenue agents, property tax appraisers and the making of field audits at taxpayer and tax practitioner locations. Taxpayer Service representatives are available to provide assistance by telephone and email,” a spokesperson said.

For Tax Information and Assistance please call: (304) 558-3333 or (800) 982-8297.Additional information about contacting the Department will be posted at the website https://tax.wv.gov

Regional Office Telephone Numbers

Beckley (304) 256-6764

Charleston (304) 558-3333

Clarksburg (304) 627-2109

Martinsburg (304) 267-0022

Parkersburg (304) 420-4570

Wheeling (304) 238-1152

