Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Small Business Development Center hosting PPP trainings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center is hosting COVID-19 Relief for Small Business trainings. The trainings cover the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office provides the access to the trainings.

Due to the high volume of COVID-19 loan relief questions the office is receiving, officials recommend business owners attend any of the below sessions to learn more before calling.

Training Schedule:

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

SBDC Training Log On Information

Meeting Link: click here

Meeting Phone: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 498 988 675#

Participant Number: #

You may also contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or via email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.