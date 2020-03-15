Coronavirus Update: W.Va. schools now closed through March 27; ‘essential staff’ to report Monday

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Education announced yet more changes to the planned statewide school closures that are meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a news release Saturday evening, the governor and the education department announced a minimum amount of time that schools will be physically closed to students: at least through March 27.

They also announced all public school employees are expected to return to work starting Thursday and Friday, not Monday. County school systems will determine staffing requirements after that.

Justice first announced plans to shutter state schools indefinitely during a Friday morning news conference, and later that day the education department announced that “while schools are closed to students, faculty and staff are expected to report to work.”

But around 6 p.m. Saturday — after pushback from school employees against having to physically show up Monday — Justice and the department sent out their latest news release. …

