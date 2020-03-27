Coronavirus Update: W.Va. readies additional resources for those in need

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — As the coronavirus continues to spread, the state is offering a number of services to support people in need, as well as businesses and the unemployed.

State officials briefed the media on services during a daily briefing Thursday at the Capitol in Charleston.

Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, said the Bureau of Medical Services, the state agency that deals with Medicaid, will allow all coronavirus testing and treatment to be done without prior approval.

All testing and treatment for all uninsured individuals also will be covered by Medicaid for the duration of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice last week. The Bureau of Medical Services will allow all non-emergency services to be offered by telehealth, including audio-only.

“Whatever is necessary to provide telehealth services and medical services and health care services through telehealth we will cover,” Crouch said.

Crouch said behavioral health services for people would continue for people suffering stress and anxiety issues during this time. People are encouraged to call 1-844-HELP-4WV for any issues struggling with mental health or substance use. Crouch also encouraged people to call 211 if they have any questions or concerns and they can help connect people to the appropriate resources. …

