Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Health Care Association statement shared with all media outlets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — ​The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement:

“We were saddened to learn that multiple residents and staff in a West Virginia nursing home have now tested positive for the coronavirus. We know the virus has a disproportionate impact on our elderly, and our primary focus remains stopping the spread of the virus within this facility and others. Facilities statewide remain vigilant in taking preventative measures to combat the virus and we are grateful to all the local and state officials who have remained in regular contact with facilities around the state to offer assistance.

The WV Bureau of Public Health is to be commended for the fast, aggressive testing of residents and staff in the facility. As we have seen in other states, the quick identification and monitoring has significantly impacted the spread and treatment of the disease. We also couldn’t be more proud of the strength, determination and compassion demonstrated by our long-term care staff as they remain completely focused on protecting the residents entrusted to their care.

We will continue to monitor the situation at the nursing home in Morgantown, and while not one of our member facilities, we stand ready to help its residents, staff and their respective loved ones in any way we can.” The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities.

— The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.